Alpena Education and Tourism Organizations Receive $200,000 in Grants

Education and tourism in Alpena just got a boost thanks to two grants totaling $200,000.

The money comes from the Besser Foundation. 

The Friends of the Thunder Bay National Marine sanctuary say one grant will help support projects that go toward educational technology and add an extra staff member on the Lady Michigan glass bottom boat which studies shipwrecks.

 The other grant will be used to install a water filtration system for the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center's dive tank.

