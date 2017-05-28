Midland Police Locate Missing 85-year-old Man with Alzheimer's - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Midland Police Locate Missing 85-year-old Man with Alzheimer's

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Police say William was found near Detroit Sunday evening. 

An 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has gone missing from the Midland area and police are asking for your help finding him.

Police say William Brown left his home in Midland at around 4 p.m. Saturday in a two tone grey Buick Rendezvous.               

He was at a Speedway gas station in the Flint area around 9 p.m.

Police think he's heading south to his hometown of Salineville Ohio.

 If you have any information call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:09:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:36:14 GMT

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

  • Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

  • International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:23:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:42:40 GMT

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    •   