Midland Police Locate Missing 85-year-old Man with Alzheimer's

UPDATE: Police say William was found near Detroit Sunday evening.

An 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has gone missing from the Midland area and police are asking for your help finding him.

Police say William Brown left his home in Midland at around 4 p.m. Saturday in a two tone grey Buick Rendezvous.

He was at a Speedway gas station in the Flint area around 9 p.m.

Police think he's heading south to his hometown of Salineville Ohio.

If you have any information call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.