Midland Police Locate Missing 85-year-old Man with Alzheimer's

An 85-year-old Midland man with Alzheimer's is back home safe Monday morning after missing for more than 24 hours.

William Brown left his home in Midland in a two-tone grey Buick Rendezvous around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found him safely Sunday evening in a Detroit suburb