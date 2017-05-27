Runners From Across The Country Race In Bayshore Marathon

Nearly 7,000 runners from across the country in Northern Michigan for Traverse City Track Club's Bayshore Marathon.

The event features a marathon, half marathon and a 10-K race along East Grand Traverse Bay on Old Mission Peninsula.

The race brought in runners from 45 states and Canada.

All the money raised goes back to the Traverse City Track Club to be dispersed into the community through scholarships, grants, track resurfacing, the TART trails and more.

Race director Daniel Siderman says seeing each runner make it to the finish line is a special moment for everyone involved. “To see people accomplish their dreams and to finish an event like this and to check off one of those life goals one of the things on their bucket list it's a huge sense of accomplishment not only for the participants but for the volunteers and the workers as well.”

The marathon says around 10,000 people came to town to either run or watch the race and will have a significant impact on the local economy.