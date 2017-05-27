Manton Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Memorial Day Weekend Festivities

Dozens of classic cars, spectators and vendors were in Manton Saturday for 22nd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Car, Truck and Craft Show.

The event is put on by the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce to raise money and they say Saturday's weather helped bring out quite the crowd.

Dozens of cars lined the streets hoping to win a trophy.

Visitors not only had a chance to explore the cars, but meet with local vendors, take part in an auction and sample plenty of delicious food.

Chamber treasurer, Denise Helsel says, “It brings so many people to our area to promote our area businesses it's just an exciting time to let people know Manton is still here let people come around.”

All the money raised goes back to the chamber to help fund projects that promote business in the area.