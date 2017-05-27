89-Year-Old World War 2 Vet Receives Diploma From Kalkaska High School

Dozens of classic cars, spectators and vendors were in Manton Saturday for 22nd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Car, Truck and Craft Show.
Nearly 7,000 runners from across the country in Northern Michigan for Traverse City Track Club's Bayshore Marathon.
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
Lt. Governor Brian Calley has been teasing a 'major announcement' for about a month now.
Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with bb guns.
In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.
A Grand Traverse boy getting some serious attention. Now named Michigan’s Young Hero of the year.
Police in Grand Traverse County are looking for a man they say posed as an ATM technician, went into two Grand Traverse County hotels and stole their ATMs.
In this update, a former Boyne City church director convicted of secretly recording teenage girls while showering will spend years behind bars.
Barbecues and spending time with family--are just a small part of this Memorial Day Weekend. But it had us thinking back to one question: What is it all for?
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.
Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with bb guns.
Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.
A man was convicted of operating a plane while drunk in federal court.
Mason County deputies are investigating a fight that involved a pipe and a man ramming cars.
After much anticipation and just in time for holiday travel, the Mackinac Bridge accepts credit cards.
Thursday one woman was the victim of two Grand Traverse County crimes in one day.
In this update, a former Boyne City church director convicted of secretly recording teenage girls while showering will spend years behind bars.
