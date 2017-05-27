Report: Lt. Gov. Calley to Call for Part-Time Legislature during - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Report: Lt. Gov. Calley to Call for Part-Time Legislature during May 30th Mackinac Island Announcement

Lt. Governor Brian Calley has been teasing a 'major announcement' for about a month now. 

That announcement is set to happen on May 30th on Mackinac Island. 

Speculation was that he would announce a run for governor. 

It now appears he will announce his support for making Michigan's legislature part-time. 

This move will come at the start of the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference. 

Many still expect Calley to announce a run for governor at some point. 

Current Michigan Governor Rick Snyder can't run again because of term limits. 

Northern Michigan's news leader will have a crew on Mackinac Island on Tuesday for Calley's announcement. 