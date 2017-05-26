Woman Pleads Guilty After Trying to Kill Parents in Grand Traverse Co.

In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.

In October 2016, Grand Traverse County deputies say Ashley Peretiatko and her husband David planned to kill Ashley’s parents and kidnap their kids who were in her parents' custody at the time.

The prosecutor says Ashley’s dad killed David and shot Ashley in self-defense.

Ashley’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder, assault with intent to murder and kidnap, along with several other crimes.

Ashley pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder and home invasion first-degree.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 28.