Grand Traverse County Boy Honored As Michigan's Young Hero Of The Year

A Grand Traverse boy getting some serious attention.

Now named Michigan’s Young Hero of the year.

Last year, six year old Connor Sokolski saved his dad's life by calling 911.

He remained on the phone with Grand Traverse Dispatch until first responders stepped in.

Emergency officials stress the importance of teaching children their address and phone number, when to dial 911 and most importantly how to use their phones.

9&10's Whitney Amann talked to the young hero about his brave act.

“Grand traverse 911, what’s the address of your emergency?” said Tina Shoemaker, dispatcher for Grand Traverse County.

“My dad needs help,” said Connor.

Last July, six year old Connor was at home when he noticed his dad wasn't waking up.

“Can you talk to your dad? Is he awake? Are you able to talk to him?” asked Tina.

“Daddy? Dad? No,” said Connor.

He made the brave and lifesaving decision to call 911.

“Connor was calm and on point the whole time, he listened to instructions flawlessly; more so than most adults do when they call 911,” said Tina.

“I had to put my hand on his chest to see if he was okay,” said Connor. “See if he was breathing.”

Connor's parents taught him when and how to call 911 when he was five.

“We've talked about this before of situations that can happen and what to do,” said Del Sokolski, Connor’s dad. “Always tell him to never be shy of using the phone, if you think I need help then call.”

“It was hard to call,” said Connor. “Scared because I didn't know who was on the phone but I knew what 911 was.”

Earlier this week, Connor spent a few days in Lansing being honored as this year's Young Hero in Michigan.

“N-E-N-A,” said Connor.

NENA stands for the National Emergency Number Association.

They have been honoring young heroes who call 911 and save someone’s life for 10 years.

He was honored in front of over 200 people and had the chance to throw the first pitch at the Lansing Lugnuts baseball game.

“I’m just super proud of him,” said Tina. “He is a very cool kid and lots of energy, very courageous and I think a lot of adults could take advice from Connor’s 911 call.”

“It's a great feeling to have your kid put up on the stage like that for something brave that he did, it was amazing; he’s a great kid I’m very proud of him,” said Del.