Police in Grand Traverse County Looking for Man Who Stole Hotel ATMs

Police in Grand Traverse County are looking for a man they say posed as an ATM technician, went into two Grand Traverse County hotels and stole their ATMs.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse City Police Department are now on the hunt for the man.

Police released surveillance video of the man in action.

Both thefts happened around 2:30 and 3:00 Friday afternoon, one from a hotel in East Bay Township and another in Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man identified himself as a service repair technician. He told hotel staff their ATMs were outdated and that he was there to replace them with new ones.

The man left behind crates he said contained the new machines, but they were empty.

Police are looking for a white male, 6’2’’, about 280 pounds, with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue work uniform, baseball cap and glasses. He was seen driving a dark colored early to mid-2000’s 4-door Chevy pickup.

If you have any information call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office or Traverse City Police Department at 231-922-4550.