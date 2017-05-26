Mitchell State Park Booked For Holiday Weekend

Campers are flocking to the highways for the holiday weekend, heading to their favorite holiday spots.

Campgrounds and parks, like Mitchell State Park in Cadillac have been feeling the pressure months in advance.

Park staff there say the campground has been 100 percent reserved since around February.

Others have been full even longer.

Travelers like Bill from Ypsilanti reserved nine spots half a year ago to plan ahead for Memorial Day.

"It's packed! It’s busy. It’s busy. It’s packed. We were ones that we had to book this campsite six months in advance and we were six months to the day so we could get a good campsite for the holiday weekend,” Bill Reynolds said.

Park staff say this is one is if not the busiest weekend of the whole summer for them.