The Meaning Of Memorial Day: Clare County WWII Veteran Weighs In

Barbecues and spending time with family are just a small part of this Memorial Day Weekend.

But it had us thinking back to one question: What is it all for?

Veterans from across the nation who fought overseas, whether in Korea, Germany or Vietnam, remember by looking at the names etched into these walls.

Several in Clare County visited the Freedom Park Friday, saying the true meaning of Memorial Day lies there.

World War II veteran, Bill Gieske, says it stands for those who died and those who live on.

"If we hadn't have won the war, we wouldn't be sitting here right now,” Gieske says. “A lot of men paid their patriot with their lives. We're still alive."

Veterans like Bill also say the day also honors the ability to serve this country and staying true to duty.