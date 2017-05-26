Woman Victim Of Two Grand Traverse County Crimes In One Day

Thursday one woman was the victim of two Grand Traverse County crimes in one day.

She told the sheriff's office that Thursday around 2 a.m. when she was walking home from the 7-11 on Barlow Street and got near the Arby's two men in masks came out a dark vehicle, jumped her and stole $200.

Then around 9 p.m. the same day she reported that her boyfriend assaulted her.

Her boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence, but investigators are still trying to make sense of the robbery.

Undersheriff Nate Alger says, “We are looking to see if the two incidents are connected certainly, we have questions about that, but it's not unusual completely to have the victim being victimized twice in one day, but it certainly is a bad day for her.”

If you have any information about the robbery call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at 231-922-4550.