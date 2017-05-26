National Writers Series Invites Wall Street Journal Writer, Author To Traverse City

If you have stress on the brain consider stopping by the Traverse City City Opera House Friday.

That is where the National Writers Series is hosting Andrea Petersen.

Not only is she a writer for the Wall Street Journal who brings mental awareness to all her readers, she's also an author.

Her book "On Edge: A Journey through Anxiety" features her personal experience with and understanding anxiety and tips on how to master it.

Petersen says, “I'm hoping that people will first of all that anxiety is not a moral failing or a weakness but that it can be an illness that's very treatable and just some understanding and insight for people that may struggle with anxiety or for those people,”

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the City Opera House in Traverse City on Friday.

You can purchase tickets at the door.