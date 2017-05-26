Traverse City Track Club Bayshore Marathon Goes Beyond Race Course

Saturday is the big day, close to 10,000 people will suddenly appear in Traverse City for the 35th Annual Bayshore Marathon.

Megan Woods has details on the big event and why it's an economic win for the area.

“It's something like a life event we like to call it whether it's the half marathon or full marathon.”

Runners and their biggest fans from 45 states and even Canada will be in town to run in Traverse City Saturday.

Race director Daniel Siderman says, “We get a little over 7,000 runners all together for the event. I would say there's close to 10,000 people all together with family and everybody that comes out.”

The certified course that runs through Old Mission Peninsula can be a qualifier for bigger marathons like the Boston Marathon, but organizers say it's unlike any other.

Siderman says, “The vibe and the feel is just outstanding and that's just going to attract more and more people, the more word of mouth and the way it's put together with the Traverse City Track Club and the beautiful area being on a vacation weekend on a Saturday.”

While thousands of runners will finish the race at the finish line, their mark on the community will have just started.

“It's a huge huge event, people stay for the weekend. It's made a huge economic impact, we did a study a few years ago on that, the official number I believe was $1.9 million on the local economy,” says Siderman

The Park Place Hotel Assistant General Manager Tom Maloney says, “It impacts us greatly because we have a lot of people coming in from out of state whether in or out of state coming to compete for the marathon which they bring their families and things like that so they're looking forward to maybe sticking around for a couple extra days so we're fairly full until Sunday which makes a huge difference for us.”

The marathon starts at 7:15 a.m. and the half marathon is at 7:30 a.m.