Pitbull Attacks Deputy, Another Dog; Owner Charged With Improper Licensing

In this update, the Grand Traverse County prosecutor authorized charges against the owner of a dog, a deputy say attacked him.

A Pitbull named Kilo jumped its fence, and attacked and killed an Australian Shepard named Mojo last Friday.

When a deputy arrived, Kilo also attacked him.

He did fire a shot at the Pitbull, but the bullet only grazed his mouth and he lived.

The prosecutor is charging the owner with an improper licensing misdemeanor.