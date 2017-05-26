Memorial Day Weekend Traffic on Mackinac Bridge

Let's take things around 150 miles north now to the Mackinac Bridge.

That's where 9&10’s Aaron Parseghian is checking in with traffic conditions on the Mighty Mac at this hour.

There’s been a steady stream of motorists making their way to and from the U.P.

So far the weather is holding up for one of the biggest travel weekends of the year.

We are still right in that rush hour time frame and the weather is fantastic for traveling.

The ongoing bridge construction and rehab is being put on hold for the holiday weekend, to make the commute a little easier and open up the traveling lanes.

The 14th Annual Mackinac Bridge run is taking place Saturday as planned at 6 a.m.

The race which will last until noon may have a slight effect on traffic in the morning, as the outside southbound lane will be temporarily closed for runners.

So it’s a good idea to maybe take it a little slower on the 5 mile stretch

Other than the race tomorrow, there seems to be no delays for travelers crossing the Mighty Mac this holiday weekend