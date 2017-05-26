Former Boyne City Church Director Admits to Recording Teen Girls in Shower; Heads to Prison

In this update, a former Boyne City church director convicted of secretly recording teenage girls while showering will spend years behind bars.

Benoni Enciso was sentenced to two to four years in prison Friday in Charlevoix circuit court.

He admitted to secretly record two teen girls while they were showering in his home during a family visit.

Enciso was the victims' pastor at a church downstate.

In court, Enciso admitted guilt apologizing to the victims and their family.

“What I have done has resulted in immeasurable harm to two world class young ladies and their entire family. My crimes deserve justice.” Enciso said.

Enciso will be back in Emmet County court next week, where he faces 20 additional counts on charges related to producing and possessing child pornography.