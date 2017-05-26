Man Convicted of Operating Plane While Drunk at Cherry Capital Airport

A man was convicted of operating a plane while drunk in federal court.

Sean Fitzgerald was arrested back in August at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

He was scheduled to co-pilot a private charter to Massachusetts.

But on the way to and at the airport, witnesses say Fitzgerald was obviously drunk.

He got as far as pre-flight preparations before being arrested, with a blood alcohol content of .3 to .4

Fitzgerald could spend 15 years in prison for the crime.