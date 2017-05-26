Michigan National Guardsmen Finish 322 Mile Journey for Veteran Suicide Awareness

“On average, 22 vets a day take their own lives.”

Raising awareness, two men from the Michigan National Guard wrapped up their two week, 322 mile trek across the Upper Peninsula on Friday, pulling into Sault Sainte Marie.

Staff Sgt. Michael Beattie and 1st Lt. Cody Cass were greeted by fellow guardsmen, law enforcement, friends and family as they finished their mission at the National Guard Armory.

Their mission: to raise awareness on veteran suicide and depression.

They started in Ironwood on May 13, and averaged 22 miles a day, except the last five in the Soo.

They were grateful for all the support, now they want to make sure vets know there is help.

“Any servicemen or women that are out there that were actually following us, if we could get some kind of answer from them to let us know that it did make a difference for them, it would mean the whole world to us,” Beattie said.

Beattie finished the last five miles, without crutches, defying doctor's orders.

He developed tendonitis in one leg early in the journey. The doctor said he should only walk one mile a day.