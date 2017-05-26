Judge Throws Out 1992 Murder Conviction Against Detroit Man

A judge has thrown out a second-degree murder conviction against a Detroit man who accused police of framing him with phony evidence more than two decades ago.

Desmond Ricks’ case was reopened at the request of the University of Michigan Law School's Innocence Clinic.

Tests show one of the two bullets removed from the victim does not match the gun that was presented to jurors back in 1992.

The prosecutors agreed that the conviction should be overturned, and Friday Judge Richard Skutt signed the order.

Ricks, now 51, was charged with a shooting outside a Detroit fast food restaurant.