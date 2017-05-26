US Army Corps of Engineers to Get $38 Million for Soo Locks Operation, Maintenance

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is receiving $5 billion for civil works projects from the White House, and the Soo Locks is getting some of that money.

Just over $77 million has been budgeted to the Detroit district that covers the Great Lakes.

The Soo Locks will get $38 million of that money.

The money will go towards navigation, hydropower and recreation projects.

A total of $15 million will be used for dredging projects, and $4.4 million will be used to monitor lake levels and water flow throughout the Great Lakes.