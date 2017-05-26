NASA Releases New Photos of Jupiter - Northern Michigan's News Leader

NASA Releases New Photos of Jupiter

Posted: Updated:
By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
Connect

NASA released new photos of the largest planet in our solar system: Jupiter.

What researchers are now learning about the gas giant is challenging their beliefs about the planet.

Scientists discovered Jupiter has Earth-size polar cyclones raging at its poles.

Also, they learned the planet’s magnetic field is 10 times stronger than Earth's.

The Juno space probe that captured these images launched six years ago, but didn't arrive until last July.