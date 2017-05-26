Gov. Snyder Makes Appointments to Medical Marijuana Licensing Bo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Gov. Snyder Makes Appointments to Medical Marijuana Licensing Board

Posted: Updated:
By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
Connect

Governor Rick Snyder announced the very first appointments to the state's newly created Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.

The five member board was created to implement licensing and regulations on marijuana growth, processing, testing and transportation.

The governor says the board will help provide the proper oversight of medical marijuana facilities to keep the public safe.

Snyder also stressed the changes will improve the safety of all patients receiving care.