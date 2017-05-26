Man Throws Brick Through Car Window in Detroit, Fractures Toddler's Skull

A young girl is in the hospital with a fractured skull after someone threw a brick in her car.

Detroit police say the accident happened so close to the hospital that the family was able to rush two-year-old Robyn Rivers there.

According to authorities, a young man whipped a brick through the back window of the moving car, hitting Robyn.

Police are still searching for the 17- to 21-year-old suspect.

Robyn's family says she is expected to make a full recovery.