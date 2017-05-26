Former MSU, USA Gymnastics Doctor Accused of Sex Crimes Back in Court

A 16-year-old gymnast says a Michigan sports doctor molested her and made her uncomfortable during visits for back pain.

Testimony resumed Friday in a Lansing court.

The judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send Dr. Larry Nassar to trial on sexual assault charges.

The case so far has seven women accusing him of molestation and dozens more are suing him.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

He denies any wrong doing.