Hometown Tourist: The Tower of History

You can't miss it if you come to Sault Ste. Marie, soaring 210 feet above Sault Ste. Marie; The Tower of History.

David and Erin take us there for this week’s Hometown Tourist.

Originally built by Catholics in the area as a memorial to missionaries in Sault Ste. Marie, The Tower of History now stands as a historic icon in the Soo.

“The Diocese operated the tower as a memorial to the missionaries. We’re talking Fr. Marquette and all of the other missionaries. It was turned over to the Sault Historic sites in 1966 and 1967,” said Paul Sabourin, Curator with Sault Historic Sights and local tour guide.

Take the 292 two steps up to the very top, or use the express route, a 45 second elevator ride.

“Take the elevator if you wish, or the stairs, it’s your option. Coming up in the Tower of History you're inside the area where it is enclosed, but you still want to feel the fresh air and so on. Go over to the observation deck which is an enclosed area,” said Sabourin.

You can soak up a bird's eye view of the wonders of Sault Ste. Marie, from the International Bridge to the St. Marys River, but the biggest hit here is watching the ships go through the Soo Locks.

“This is the best spot to be able to see Sault Ste. Marie and naturally to take pictures of all the ships as they go through here. This is a location where it is a transportation system, it is the forestry, it is the wilderness, it is the fishing, it is the French native, British and American culture that is still alive and well here in Sault Ste. Marie,” noted Sabourin.

With views like this it’s easy to piece together the history and culture of the Soo.

“Walk out of the Tower of History knowing what happened 350 years ago, but most and best of all is being able to be up here up and see the sights of Sault Ste. Marie,” raved Sabourin.