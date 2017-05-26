Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Sunrise Paddleboard Practice - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Sunrise Paddleboard Practice

In less than three weeks the guys from Stand Up for Great Lakes will be attempting to paddleboard across Lake Huron, and our own Corey Adkins will be documenting the trip.  

Last week, they were all in Alpena for safety meetings.

On Saturday morning he captured the men as they went out on a sunrise practice paddleboarding by the Alpena Light, then up the Thunder Bay River.