Interlochen Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Involving Pistol

An Interlochen man was arrested after police say road rage escalated and a pistol got involved.

Thursday, Traverse City police say a man was driving on Division near 11th Street when he saw another driver weaving in and out of traffic.

He followed the driver into a business parking lot on West State Street.

That driver got out of his car and approached the man.

He even pulled out his pistol.

Police were called and discovered the pistol owner was intoxicated.

He was arrested for felonious assault, violation of CPL, OWI first offense and possession of firearm while intoxicated.