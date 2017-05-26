Mason County Deputies Investigating Fight Involving Pipe

Mason County deputies are investigating a fight that involved a pipe and a man ramming cars.

It all started Thursday night when a man went to a home in Amber Township and started crashing into cars.

That's when three men came out.

One had a pipe and hit the man ramming the cars in the head.

Another got hit in the hand.

The two injured men went to the hospital.

Deputies tell us they all knew each other.

At this point no one has been arrested.

Deputies are trying to figure out what led to the fight.