Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.

The first happened while she was going home from 7-Eleven on Barlow Street around 2 Thursday morning.

She says three men jumped her and stole $200 from her purse, leaving the woman with a cut on her shin.

Then, she was involved in a separate domestic assault with her boyfriend that night.

He was arrested and had a duffel bag of narcotics with him.