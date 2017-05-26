Manistee Man Facing 14 Sex Crime Charges in Wexford County

Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.

The Wexford County prosecutor says the sex crimes happened between 2011 and 2012 in Haring Township, and more between 2008 and 2014 in Cadillac.

Jeremy Phillips is accused of 14 felony charges, including two first-degree sex crimes and 10 second-degree with three girls under the age of 13.

The prosecutor says the victims knew Phillips.

Phillips was also charged with witness intimidation and delivering marijuana.