MTM Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cordwood BBQ

Monday is Memorial Day; a day to remember those who have died while serving in the armed forces.

The long weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer and is typically celebrated with Barbeques and time with the family.

Gregory Hart from Cordwood BBQ joined our MTM crew Friday morning to whip up some tasty dishes perfect for the holiday weekend!

Here’s a couple recipes you can try in your own backyard:

Cabbage slaw:

1 small head of cabbage, shredded as thinly as possible

1 cup fresh radish, julienned

1/2 cup green onion, sliced thinly on the bias

1 Tbsp minced cilantro (optional)

1 Tbsp salad oil

2 Tbsp honey

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Splash white vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste



Potato Salad:

3 lb redskin potatoes, boiled gently until tender, drained, and allowed to cool in the pot at room temperature.

1/4 cup chives

1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Sugar

Salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Amounts of seasonings are to taste

Cordwood BBQ is currently parked at The Little Fleet in Traverse City.