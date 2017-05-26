MSP Cracking Down on Highway Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

AAA projects more than 1.2 million Michiganders will be traveling this weekend.

Many of them are coming right here to Northern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions on nearly 70 percent of its projects across the state in order to ease traffic delays for travelers.

Michigan State police are expecting a large number of travelers heading north over the weekend.

With some roads recently seeing speed limit increases, police are advising drivers to be a little extra cautious and careful.

Police will be out and issuing tickets, trying to ensure that everyone has a safe and fun holiday.

“You need to slow down especially with the increased amount of traffic,” says Michigan State Police Trooper Brett Nichols. “It slows down your reaction time, less place to go if you have to take evasive maneuvers, and with the speed limit increasing throughout the state, people are driving faster. So if the speed limit on the freeway is 75, people are now increasing their speed to 80 and 85 miles an hour and we are taking enforcement action on that, even the five overs.”

There will be additional law enforcement on duty during the holiday weekend.