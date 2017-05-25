Northern Michigan Christian Schools Hold Global 6K Run for Water

Northern Michigan Christian School students laced up to tackle a worldwide problem, dirty water.

The school teamed up with World Vision for the Global 6K Run for Water.

Each registration fee will provide clean water for one child in Africa, India or Haiti, for life.

Staff and students say being able to have such a big impact on someone's life, half a world away is beyond rewarding.

“I broke out into tears when I saw them come across the finish line with these bibs on with 218 kids’ faces on it whose lives really are going to be different now,” a staff member said.

“It's a blessing to see how much people care about this stuff and whether it's through money or just through walking or for running or carrying water they showed that it mattered,” a student said.

Why a 6K?

That's the average distance people from under-developed nations have to walk to get water for their families.