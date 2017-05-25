Cadillac Oasis Resource Center Holds Event to Raise Funds for Sexual Assault Victims

“It's great to see the support.”

The Cadillac community came together, showing their support for a special cause.

The Cadillac Oasis Resource Center helps sexual and domestic violence victims in the area.

As part of their funding efforts, the center held a special cigar and scotch dinner with both a silent and live auction for guests.

More than 50 sponsors helped to put on the event.

Oasis board members say that nights like these are critical to their work in the community.

“Grant money's getting tough to get. You know, that's how we get most of the funding but there's a lot of other expenses that go with running an agency like Oasis and we need to raise money so we can keep those services and keep the agency running. So it's very important,” Chris Huckle said.