MSP Arrest Man for Attempting to Steal Someone's Identity, Stalking

A man was charged with trying to steal someone's identity and stalking after police say his plan to get an ex in trouble didn't go as planned.

State police from the Alpena post arrested Michael Richardson Tuesday.

But the investigation began back in April 2016 when troopers say Richardson called them to complain his ex-girlfriend had opened a PayPal account in his name.

Through their investigation, they found out Richardson was actually the one who created the accounts to get his ex-girlfriend in trouble.

Richardson could spend 5 years in prison if convicted.