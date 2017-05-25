Ludington Man Charged With Having Cocaine - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ludington Man Charged With Having Cocaine

A man could spend 15 years in prison after police say he had cocaine.

The SSCENT drug team arrested Elrico Brooks of Ludington for violating his probation last Monday.

Through some more investigating, the drug team was able to charge him with having cocaine Thursday.

A habitual offender fourth offense was placed on his warrant, which, if convicted, would make the drug charge a 15 year felony.