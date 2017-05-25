SSCENT Detectives Arrest Ludington Woman for Multiple Drug Crime - Northern Michigan's News Leader

SSCENT Detectives Arrest Ludington Woman for Multiple Drug Crimes

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
A local drug team investigation lead to the arrest of a Ludington woman for several drug crimes.

The SSCENT drug team searched two homes back in April.

That investigation resulted in Janis Rider's arrest.

She’s charged with possession and delivery of marijuana, and possession of tramadol.

She could go to prison for four years if convicted. 