Old Mission Peninsula Library Board Receives Big Donation For Campaign

Old Mission Peninsula is now one step closer to opening their new library.

On Wednesday, the board received a $750,000 donation.

Putting them at the $1.1 million mark of their $2 million campaign goal and seven months ahead of schedule.

The land that the new library will be on has been owned by the board since 1990.

Their dream to open a new public library will now happen sooner than expected.

“We are a very, very close knit community that believe in this library and want this library to succeed and build something new, we're building the heart of the community,” said Heatherlyn Johnson Reamer, president of the Peninsula Community Library Board of Trustees and co-chair for the campaign.

The new library will not only have extended hours but also more activities, groups and a community room available.