Governor Snyder Makes Naloxone Available In Michigan Pharmacies

“If it's going to save someone's it's definitely a good thing,” said Officer Jeremy Metdepennigen, Traverse City Police.

A life-saving medication.

Now more easily obtainable at more pharmacies.

On Thursday, Governor Snyder authorized a standing order for the distribution of naloxone at pharmacies.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

Right now, only law enforcement and first responders can administer it.

In our top story, 9&10's Whitney Amann has more on how this move will likely save more lives.

“I think it's a good thing there's just been so many deaths,” said Mark Thompson, pharmacist at Thompson Pharmacy. “One's too many and it's just become such a huge increase.”

A medication that has saved lives, available at your local pharmacy.

It’s the step Governor Snyder is taking to fight the opioid epidemic affecting our state.

“Naloxone is a opioid reverser so if you have opioids in your system, whether it's medication or like heroin as an example of an opioid, it can block that and stop the process of having its effect,” said Thompson.

In 2015, there were more than 1,200 deaths in Michigan from opioids; more than doubled from the number of overdose deaths in 2007.

“Some people are concerned that people will continue to do heroin or continue to do opioid drugs because oh now I have this in the home, it's not a guarantee,” said Mark. “I see the concern also but it's not like it won't be monitored so it's something we can look at and make sure it's not causing more people to somehow use drugs and not worry about it.”

Right now, only law enforcement and first responders have naloxone but pharmacies can now get a standing order for it.

“If it's going to save lives I think it's a great thing,” said Metdepennigen. “My job is to save their life, I don't want them to die. I've seen people who've got over this addiction, maybe that was a wakeup call for them and they went and got clean so that's how I’m hoping they change their life.”