Bill in Michigan Senate May Change How Schools Handle Vaccination Waivers

A set of bills in the state senate could change the way Michigan schools handle vaccination waivers.

A panel of state legislators heard testimony from concerned citizens, both for and against the change.

The bills would reverse a rule requiring parents to attend an educational meeting before signing a vaccination waiver for their child.

The standard was put in place by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2015 after a rise in the number of waivers submitted.

Local school administrators say no matter what the law is, it's important to get all the facts before making a decision.

“As a parent, as a mother, my strength isn't in medicine so I always depend on our family pediatrician or family physician for advice and guidance in anything medical with my own children. I believe parents are a lot like me and they depend on that advice from their physicians,” Jennifer Brown, superintendent, Cadillac Area Public Schools said.

The bills will still need to pass through both the senate and House of Representatives before reaching the governor.