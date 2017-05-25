Glen Lake Community Schools Considers Options To Fix Football Field

The condition of a Leelanau County football field is so bad players can't even practice on it.

The Glen Lake Community Schools’ field conditions forced the district to put it on their five year plan five years ago.

It's still not fixed, but they hope it will be soon.

Megan Woods explored the district's options to make the field playable for more than just games again.

“It is unleveled and by the end of the football season in the middle it's very muddy and torn up.”

It's a condition that has many outdoor athletes practicing in the halls and gyms of the school instead of out on the field.

Timothy Young is the father of two students, he says, “I am concerned about the condition of the current turf and my son will play on that turf (field) most likely.”

This year the district wants to change all that.

School board president Fran Seymour says, “We knew that we'd have three options which is we could do what we've been doing and to just patch it up a little bit and try and get in another season. The second option would be to completely rebuild it using sod or seed and the third option is to look at artificial turf.”

That costs money. Seymour says patching it up like they’ve been doing would be $10,000 to $18,000.

Reseeding or sodding, including removing the current grass and sprinkler system and putting another sprinkler system in would be up to $425,000 and artificial turf would be $150,000.

For some the decision is easy.

Glen Lake Community Schools Athletic Director Jennifer Johnston says, “So there's seventh and eighth grade football and we have J.V. and varsity football as well as girls and boys soccer and a middle school co-ed soccer team as well as our high school spring teams could greatly benefit from an artificial turf.” Johnston says it can also benefit the several P.E. and outdoor recreational classes at the elementary, middle and high school.

Parent Timothy Young says grass would be more cost efficient. “Grass well maintained should last forever and one of the big expenses is that in a lot of the calculations people have presented, turf has to be replaced every 10 years and it's only warranted for that long as well or less.”

The board plans to discuss and possibly take action at their meeting June 12.