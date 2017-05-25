New Senate Bills Introduced, Aimed At Increasing Liability for Pipeline Operators on the Great Lakes

New bills introduced in the Senate, could have a huge impact on Enbridge and their Line 5 pipeline.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow introduced a package of bills that would enforce stricter standards on pipeline operators.

The legislation would expand the ability for the Secretary of Transportation to shut down any pipelines with unsafe conditions.

The bills would also make pipeline operators in the Great Lakes responsible for covering all clean-up costs in the event of an oil spill.

“We need to make sure we take every precaution to minimize the risks as well as improve our abilities to respond in the event that an accident does happen,” says Watershed Council Policy Director Jennifer McKay.

In a statement Enbridge said there is nothing more important to them than the safety of their pipelines, the community, and the environment.

The company says they are aware of the legislation and are reviewing it.