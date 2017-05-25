DNR Deadline For Michigan Bear And Elk Hunt Approaches

Anyone looking to get tags for the bear or elk hunt this year -- you better do it fast.

The Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone interested in the hunt to apply before it's too late.

Every hunter can apply one time each for bear and elk.

There are over 7,000 bear licenses this year and only 200 elk.

The DNR says you should apply for bear permits even if you don't plan to hunt this year to save up points.

And you don't need your base license.

"You don't need your base license to get your application in,” says Katie Keen, DNR Wildlife Technician. “It's just $5 at this time. But if you do draw that license, which we will announce those folks on June 26th, You can either check online or call in and ask us if you were successful in the drawing. At that point, you'll need to buy your base license."

The deadline to apply is June 1.

You can apply on the DNR's website or anywhere you can get a hunting license.