Clare High School Champion Supported By Community After Accident

"Just coming together as a community just really shows how much each individual means to our community."

A young wrestler hurt in a car accident is not alone.

The community who watched him compete is stepping up to help.

Amante Young of Clare was in the backseat of a car in Midland County when the car veered off the road.

All three inside were hurt.

He is a junior at Clare High School and already a decorated athlete.

9&10 News / Fox 32’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr looked at how some people are going above and beyond to help Amante.

--------------------------------------------------

Amante Young was the first Clare wrestler to win an individual state title in wrestling for his high school.

People, young and old, who watched him compete are finding ways to show their support in this difficult time.

“The support that Clare has for our young people is so amazing,” says Kymberlie Iserhoth, who’s daughter, Aydrian, is one of many trying to help.

Store fronts all down McEwan Street are dotted with posters, all to help Amante Young.

And there are a lot of them.

“It feels great to be able to help out his family and with the awful thing that happened, just be able to give back,” says Alexis Osborn, a waitress and barista at The Heart of Michigan Café.

The Venue, working with the Heart of Michigan Café and Cops & Donuts, is holding one such event.

Café Manager, Emily Rawson, and Alexis remember watching Amante compete.

“He is a state wrestler and we watched him through that and going through high school,” Rawson says. “A percentage of the proceeds will go to Amante and his family to help with all of the medical costs."

Nine-year-old Aydrian's working to help Amante too, using her own business, “A+ Creations By Aydrian,” making and selling buttons.

“When she sees a need, she wants to help whenever she can,” says Kymberlie, Aydrian’s mom. “She came and said you know what, we have this stuff at home. Can we do it? And I said of course."

She says, "It feels good to keep raising money for him, like selling more and more."

A GoFundMe page has already raised around $12,000 to help Amante's family.

Aydrian wants to raise $500 more...

All of the profits from her $3 buttons are going to him and has already sold more than 40.

“My phone is going off, nonstop,” Kymberlie says.

“I’m trying to do the best that I can to raise money for him because like helping others,” Aydrian says.

The Venue's taco and nacho benefit is set for May 30th.

Aydrian also has a Facebook page where you can order her customized crafts, all supporting Amante's family.