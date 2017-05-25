Osceola Co. First Responders, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Simulate Active Shooter Exercise

High stress moments for this Reed City hospital, but it was all a training exercise to be ready for real life situations.

First responders and Osceola County emergency management partnered with Spectrum Health Reed City hospital for an active shooter simulation

The training consisted of a man acting as a shooter in the hospital firing a training gun.

Their goal was to address the threat and rescue the people hurt.

The training happened three different times Thursday with different staff each time, allowing around 60 people to receive the training.

Many feel it is vital.

“In a hospital, it causes some unique challenges, obviously they do the medical treatment and where injured people go to get treatment. Inside a facility like this, obviously that causes a disruption of those services, it makes it more of a challenge for us, so we have to have even a deeper plan to respond,” say Mark Watkins, Osceola County Emergency Manager.

Osceola County is continuing training like this at different facilities around the county throughout the summer.