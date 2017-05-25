Law Enforcement Unsure About Bill Proposed To Lower CPL Age

Concealed handguns, in the hands of younger people.

It’s a bill approved by the Michigan Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

It would allow 18 to 20 year olds to get their concealed pistol license in the state.

9&10's Taylor Jones looked into the measure

At this moment you have to be 21 to get a CPL.

This bill would let 18 to 20 year olds get them.

But they still wouldn't be able to buy a handgun.

“I think lawmakers really need to talk to police officers and get their opinion in a lot of stuff because we're the ones that deal with the people that have guns,” says Sheriff James Crawford, Osceola County.

Some division over the bill Republican State Senator Wayne Schmidt proposed, lowering the age for concealed pistol holders.

Police are unsure about the bill.

“A lot more people you deal with are going to be carrying a concealed weapon and the CPLs have worked well the way they are right now, we aren't having any major problems. I am not sure, some would be responsible and some wouldn't,” says Crawford.

The provisional license would have the same requirements those 21 and older have to meet.

That includes things like background checks and following gun-free zone restrictions.

Some gun shop owners are for the bill.

“If they can drive at 18, then they should be able to carry a gun. You're allowed to buy a gun at 18 with your parent’s approval basically. I would say it's a good thing to have. You still have to go through the same training and classes as 21 year olds. It would be a good idea,” says Carl Carlson, Carl’s Sport Center.

However it wouldn't necessarily benefit gun shops.

“I see the positives and the goods about it, but the biggest thing about that is from 18 to 20 years old, we cannot sell them a pistol even if they can conceal it because our federal law is for 21 years and above,” says Zachary Norris, A&Z Sales and Services. The bill will now go to the full Senate for a vote.