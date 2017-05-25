Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Hiring for Busy Summer Season

The summer season is getting started and after big purchases, Star Line Mackinac Island Hyrdrojet Ferry is looking to hire.

In the off-season Star Line acquired four classic ferries and docks in St. Ignace, Mackinaw City and the Island.

They need people to fill all kinds of positions.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on summer hiring.

From working out of their newly purchased docks from Arnold Line to partnering with a pirate ship, it's an exciting time for Star Line Mackinac Island Hydrojet Ferry.

With that has come some big job opportunities for the area.

"We've hired a full time HR person because of all the extra people we're going to be hiring for the summer," Star Line Mackinac Island Hydrojet Ferry director of sales and marketing Lora Brown said.

Altogether they'll end up hiring more than 200 people including captains, deck hands, shuttle drivers and more.

"That's pretty significant for us," St. Ignace City Manager Les Therrian said.

Therrian says the opportunity is great for the area.

"Historically always been college kids, you know, high school kids getting out, take care of the docks. They've got people to transport cars back and forth, so they have some older people there, some retirees," Therrian said. "Honestly, it's a wide range."

Other opportunities are aboard a new pirate ship, the Good Fortune.

"They've taken over a lot, so it's a great partnership on our side to come in with this and, you know, bring something different to the area," The Good Fortune manager Deidre Phillipson said.

Everyone just can't wait for the season to get moving.

"It's really exciting. It's got a great buzz on this dock, so I'm excited about it," Phillipson said.

Star Line is already taking more trips to the island and the pirate ship cruises officially start Friday.