Mackinac Bridge Now Accepts Credit Cards

Mackinac Bridge Now Accepts Credit Cards

After much anticipation and just in time for holiday travel, the Mackinac Bridge accepts credit cards.

People traveling across the bridge have known for years without cash, they can't get across.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has been working on the project for around four years due to technical glitches and contract negotiations.

But the system is now up and running.

The bridge started officially accepting cards Wednesday.